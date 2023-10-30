Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,216 shares of company stock worth $6,865,712 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $55.67. 1,117,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,274,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

