JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $25.89

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $27.75. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 606,160 shares.

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. abrdn plc increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

