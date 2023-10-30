Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for about 1.6% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.21. 181,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.