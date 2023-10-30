Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up about 1.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 584,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,647.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

