Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 510,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,120. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

