Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 879,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,777. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

