Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alteryx worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 41.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Alteryx by 6.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 93.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE AYX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

