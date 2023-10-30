Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.15. 216,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.