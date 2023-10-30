Morgan Stanley Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $145.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.22. 142,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.