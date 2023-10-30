Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 434.6 days.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Mullen Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

