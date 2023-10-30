Morgan Stanley Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $68.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 386,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,544. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

