Algoma Central (ALC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$202.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Shares of ALC stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$14.43. 6,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The stock has a market cap of C$554.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.12. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.14 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

About Algoma Central

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

