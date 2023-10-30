Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $0.88

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.44 to $0.88 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

AEVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,704. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $112.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,352.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

