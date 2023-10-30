Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.80. 438,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,375. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

