Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Down 1.1 %

Stryker stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.61 and its 200 day moving average is $284.49. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

