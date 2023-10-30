IFP Advisors Inc Sells 848 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,050. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.16.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

