Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $33.47 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

