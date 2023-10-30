IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJR traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,778. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

