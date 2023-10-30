IFP Advisors Inc Sells 46,358 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,358 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 257,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,601. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

