IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,622 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. 427,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,869. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
