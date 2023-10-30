OLD Republic International Corp Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.8% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $55,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $8.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $715.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,751. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $701.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $709.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.