Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 2,242 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Cintas worth $85,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,418. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $405.63 and a 1-year high of $525.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

