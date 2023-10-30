PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is OLD Republic International Corp’s 7th Largest Position

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PEP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.88. 581,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $181.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

