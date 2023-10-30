Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,884 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $108,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,764. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.