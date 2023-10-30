Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $67.62 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,177,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,617,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 420,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,090. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

