Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.75. 38,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,868. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

