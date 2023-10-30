Rathbones Group PLC Has $70.86 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $70,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

SHW traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.79. 242,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,865. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.37. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

