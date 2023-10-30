Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $29.66 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 7.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

NYSE TDG traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $820.26. 80,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,362. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $858.20 and its 200 day moving average is $840.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $545.29 and a 52 week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock valued at $44,165,970 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

