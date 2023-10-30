Maven Securities LTD Has $2.07 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,329.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 799,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,574,000 after purchasing an additional 743,129 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 174,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 93,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GMED traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 130,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,159. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.