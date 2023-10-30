Maven Securities LTD Invests $2.42 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.21% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after buying an additional 393,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 472,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.2 %

OSW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.92.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.