Maven Securities LTD Sells 150,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 33,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after buying an additional 840,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,661 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after purchasing an additional 379,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 241,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

