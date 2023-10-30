Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.12% of Chindata Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 229,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,387. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

