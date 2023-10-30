Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.21% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $29.25. 51,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,807. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

