Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 200,000 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in agilon health by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $17.68. 122,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AGL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

