Maven Securities LTD Purchases 34,061 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 1.03% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XRT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,597. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $75.77.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

