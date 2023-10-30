AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.74. 192,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

