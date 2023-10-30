Maven Securities LTD Makes New $6.85 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 431,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. Clearwater Analytics accounts for approximately 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,309 shares of company stock worth $4,287,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.