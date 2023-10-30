Maven Securities LTD Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 389,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

