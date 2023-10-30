AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,091. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

