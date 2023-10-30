Maven Securities LTD Has $22.48 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $114,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NRG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 342,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,018. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

