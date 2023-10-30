Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $140.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

