PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PepGen by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 689.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Trading Up 2.8 %

PEPG traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.59. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,316. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.13. PepGen has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that PepGen will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

View Our Latest Report on PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.