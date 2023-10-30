Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Declines By 16.1%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 17,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $197,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

