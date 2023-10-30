Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,816. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 266,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter.

