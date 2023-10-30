Short Interest in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Grows By 17.0%

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. 66,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,226. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

