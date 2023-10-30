Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCPLW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Netcapital Company Profile
