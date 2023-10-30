MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. 10,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $345.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

