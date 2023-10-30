Short Interest in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Decreases By 18.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nutriband Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NTRB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 201.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
