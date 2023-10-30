Short Interest in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Decreases By 18.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nutriband Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTRB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 201.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutriband by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutriband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutriband by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutriband during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

