Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 865,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,948,571 shares.The stock last traded at $47.06 and had previously closed at $46.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

