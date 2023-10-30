Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares in the company, valued at $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

